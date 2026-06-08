Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Red Sox On June 8

Aranda is hitting for a .270 BA, .380 OBP and .459 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 34 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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