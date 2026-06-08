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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Red Sox On June 8

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .270 BA, .380 OBP and .459 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 34 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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