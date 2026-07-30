Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Rangers On July 30

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .377 OBP and .439 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 51 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

Cole Winn will start for the Rangers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.