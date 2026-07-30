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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Rangers On July 30

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .377 OBP and .439 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 51 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

Cole Winn will start for the Rangers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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