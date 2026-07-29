Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Rangers On July 29

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .378 OBP and .439 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 50 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (18th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

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