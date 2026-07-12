Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Mariners On July 12

Aranda is hitting for a .297 BA, .393 OBP and .463 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 47 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs (13th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.