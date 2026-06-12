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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Angels On June 12

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .270 BA, .376 OBP and .452 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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