Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Angels On June 12

Aranda is hitting for a .270 BA, .376 OBP and .452 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.

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