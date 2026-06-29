Jonah Heim And Athletics Take On Dodgers On June 29

Heim is hitting for a .238 BA, .301 OBP and .484 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 17 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.