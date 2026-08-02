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Joe Mack
Miami Marlins

Joe Mack

Miami Marlins • #80 C

Joe Mack And Marlins Take On Mets On Aug. 2

Joe Mack and the Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mack has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mack is hitting for a .238 BA, .293 OBP and .430 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 28 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mets.

Robert Stock makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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