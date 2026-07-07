FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joe Mack
Miami Marlins

Joe Mack

Miami Marlins • #80 C

Joe Mack And Marlins Square Off Against Mariners On July 7

Joe Mack and the Miami Marlins will face the Seattle Mariners at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mack has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mack is hitting for a .254 BA, .312 OBP and .437 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 23 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (7-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Mack

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News