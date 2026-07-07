Joe Mack And Marlins Square Off Against Mariners On July 7
Joe Mack and the Miami Marlins will face the Seattle Mariners at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mack has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mack is hitting for a .254 BA, .312 OBP and .437 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 23 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (7-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.