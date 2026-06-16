Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Twins On June 16

Pederson is hitting for a .246 BA, .352 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 27 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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