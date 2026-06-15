Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Twins On June 15

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .344 OBP and .438 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 26 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

The Twins will look to Mike Paredes (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.