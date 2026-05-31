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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 31

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .243 BA, .351 OBP and .450 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 23 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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