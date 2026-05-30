Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Royals On May 30

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .356 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 22 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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