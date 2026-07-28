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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 28

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .254 BA, .343 OBP and .513 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 44 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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