Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Padres On June 21
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .231 BA, .335 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 28 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Padres.
Lucas Giolito (2-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.