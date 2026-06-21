Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Padres On June 21

Pederson is hitting for a .231 BA, .335 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 28 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (2-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

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