Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 26

Pederson is hitting for a .251 BA, .342 OBP and .491 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 41 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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