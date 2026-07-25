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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 25

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pederson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .338 OBP and .485 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 40 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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