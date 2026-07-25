Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 25

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .338 OBP and .485 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 40 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

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