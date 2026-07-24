Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 24

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .339 OBP and .489 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 40 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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