Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 28

Pederson is hitting for a .250 BA, .361 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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