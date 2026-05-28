FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 28

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .250 BA, .361 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News