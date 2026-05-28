Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 28
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .250 BA, .361 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.
The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.