Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 31

Pederson is hitting for a .252 BA, .338 OBP and .503 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 45 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Rays.

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (2-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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