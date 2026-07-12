FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Astros On July 12

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .234 BA, .334 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 35 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Cristian Javier (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.22 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News