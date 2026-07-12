Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Astros On July 12

Pederson is hitting for a .234 BA, .334 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 35 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Cristian Javier (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.22 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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