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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Astros On July 11

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .336 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 35 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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