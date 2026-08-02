Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Astros On Aug. 2

Pederson is hitting for a .255 BA, .344 OBP and .514 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 46 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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