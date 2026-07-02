Jo Adell And Angels Play Mariners On July 2

Adell is hitting for a .246 BA, .290 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 39 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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