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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Play Mariners On July 2

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .246 BA, .290 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 39 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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