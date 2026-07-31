Jo Adell And Angels Play Brewers On July 31

Adell is hitting for a .244 BA, .291 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 46 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Astros.

The Brewers will send Shane Drohan (5-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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