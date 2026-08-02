Jo Adell And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 2

Adell is hitting for a .240 BA, .287 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 46 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (11-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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