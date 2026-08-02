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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 2

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Adell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .240 BA, .287 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 46 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (11-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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