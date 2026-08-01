Jo Adell And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 1

Adell is hitting for a .242 BA, .290 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 46 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.