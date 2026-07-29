Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Astros On July 29

Adell is hitting for a .241 BA, .290 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 46 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

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