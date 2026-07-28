Jo Adell And Angels Play Astros On July 28

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .292 OBP and .405 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 46 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Peter Lambert (8-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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