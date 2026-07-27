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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Astros On July 27

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .290 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 46 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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