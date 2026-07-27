Jo Adell And Angels Take On Astros On July 27

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .290 OBP and .403 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 46 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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