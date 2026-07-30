JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 30

Wetherholt is hitting for a .251 BA, .348 OBP and .388 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 68 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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