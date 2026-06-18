Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On June 18

Sanchez is hitting for a .288 BA, .326 OBP and .465 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 22 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (8-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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