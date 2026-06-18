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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On June 18

Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .288 BA, .326 OBP and .465 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 22 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (8-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

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