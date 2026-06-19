Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 19
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .287 BA, .324 OBP and .460 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 22 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ben Brown (3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.