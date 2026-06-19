Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Cubs On June 19

Sanchez is hitting for a .287 BA, .324 OBP and .460 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 22 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown (3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

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