Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Cardinals On July 31

Sanchez is hitting for a .274 BA, .316 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 22 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 26, when he went 0 for 2 against the Rangers.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.

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