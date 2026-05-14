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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Red Sox On May 14

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -144 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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