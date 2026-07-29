Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 29

Luzardo is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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