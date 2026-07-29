Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 29
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -115 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Luzardo is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.