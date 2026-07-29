FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 29

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -115 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Luzardo is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News