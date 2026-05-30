FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 30

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News