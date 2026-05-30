Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 30

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.