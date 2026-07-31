Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Tigers On July 31
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Springs is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.