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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Tigers On July 31

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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