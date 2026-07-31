Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Tigers On July 31

Springs is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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