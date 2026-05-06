Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Phillies On May 6

Springs is 3-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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