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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Phillies On May 6

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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