Javier Assad And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 17
Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Assad has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Assad is 4-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.