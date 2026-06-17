Javier Assad And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 17

Assad is 4-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.