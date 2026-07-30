Javier Assad And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 30
Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Assad has -148 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Assad is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw three scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing just one hit.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.