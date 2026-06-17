Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 17
Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dominguez is hitting for a .211 BA, .268 OBP and .447 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.