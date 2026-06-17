Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 17

Dominguez is hitting for a .211 BA, .268 OBP and .447 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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