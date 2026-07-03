Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Twins On July 3

Dominguez is hitting for a .213 BA, .253 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored eight runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Mike Paredes (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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