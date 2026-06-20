Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On Reds On June 20

Dominguez is hitting for a .216 BA, .259 OBP and .431 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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