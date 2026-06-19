Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On Reds On June 19

Dominguez is hitting for a .191 BA, .240 OBP and .404 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored six runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Rhett Lowder (3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.