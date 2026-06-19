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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On Reds On June 19

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .191 BA, .240 OBP and .404 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored six runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Rhett Lowder (3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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