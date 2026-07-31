Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against Cubs On July 31

Dominguez is hitting for a .232 BA, .272 OBP and .389 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 21 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Dominguez has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Shota Imanaga (7-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.

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