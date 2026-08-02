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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Cubs On Aug. 2

Jasson Dominguez and the New York Yankees will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .229 BA, .271 OBP and .385 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 21 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Dominguez has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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