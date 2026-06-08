Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rays On June 8

Duran is hitting for a .212 BA, .274 OBP and .394 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 32 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Rays will look to Ian Seymour (3-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.