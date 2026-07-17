Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On July 17

Duran is hitting for a .194 BA, .259 OBP and .350 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 41 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Mets) he went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Mason Englert (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

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