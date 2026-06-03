FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 3

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Duran has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .219 BA, .285 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 30 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News