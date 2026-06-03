Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 3

Duran is hitting for a .219 BA, .285 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 30 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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