Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Mets On July 12

Duran is hitting for a .193 BA, .259 OBP and .351 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 41 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.

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